Former IMF chief Rato acquitted over Bankia's 2011 IPO

MADRID (Reuters) - Ex-chairman of Bankia BKIA.MC Rodrigo Rato was acquitted over the lender's ill-fated public listing in 2011, a sentence published by Spain's High Court on Tuesday showed.

The other 33 people and entities also accused in the trial, among them Bankia BKIA.MC, were also cleared of any charges.

Also a former Spanish Economy minister, Rato served as International Monetary Fund chief from 2004-2007. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

The much awaited ruling, almost two years after the criminal trial started, is a politically and socially-charged affair as more than 300,000 retail shareholders lost their investments in a bank that within a year of the public listing had to be bailed out by the government.

Rato’s lawyer and Bankia were not immediately available for comment.