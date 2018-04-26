Spanish court condemns five men for sexual abuse in San Fermin rape trial

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court condemned on Thursday five men accused of the group rape of an 18-year-old woman at the 2016 San Fermin bull running festival in 2016 to nine years in prison each for the lesser crime of sexual abuse.

The case had sparked widespread anger around Spain given increased reports of incidents of sex attacks at the festival, which brings over a million people to the northern Spanish city of Pamplona for the nine-day-long festival.