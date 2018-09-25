Sanchez to pay first visit to Cuba by Spanish PM in 30 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday accepted an invitation from Cuba’s president to make an official visit to the island which will be the first by a Spanish premier for more than 30 years.

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during an event marking the first 100 days of his government in Madrid, Spain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

No exact date or official agenda has yet been set for the visit, a Spanish government spokeswoman said.

Sanchez and Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel met in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Spain is one of Communist-ruled Cuba’s biggest trading partners and a major investor there, especially in the tourism sector.

While the two countries have never broken off relations, political and economic cooperation has been on and off over the last decades. The last Spanish prime minister to visit the Cuba was Felipe Gonzalez in 1986.