a month ago
Two people gored on second day of Pamplona bull-run festival
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 8:07 AM / a month ago

Two people gored on second day of Pamplona bull-run festival

A runner is seen through the legs of bulls sprinting towards the bullring during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2017.Susana Vera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Two men were gored on Saturday on the second day of the week-long San Fermin festival in northern Spain in which bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

One runner was gored in the buttocks and the other in the arm. The four-minute run featured six bulls from the Jose Escolar ranch.

The daily bull run starts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival.

Reporting by Susana Vera, writing by Julien Toyer; editing by John Stonestreet

