Five sent to hospital on sixth day of Pamplona bull run

Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - One man was gored and at least four other people were sent to hospital with injuries following the sixth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, the Red Cross said on Friday.

Each morning at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) between July 7 and 14 as part of the week-long festival thousands line the streets of the medieval city to take part in the centuries-old tradition of running with the bulls.

In the 875-meter chase through the narrow streets of the city a half dozen, specially bred, aggressive bulls, led by six larger, more docile steers race from their pen to the city’s bull ring as runners dodge horns and stampeding hooves.

Friday’s run lasted just two minutes and 18 seconds, though most runners sprint just briefly before being overtaken by the herd.

The bulls are later killed in the bull ring by matadors.