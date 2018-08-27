Bank of Spain's website hit by cyber attack

MADRID (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain’s website has been hit since Sunday by a cyber attack which has temporarily disrupted access to the site, a spokesman for the central bank said on Monday.

An emblem on an entrance to the Bank of Spain building is seen in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

The spokesman said that the attack has not had any effect on the bank’s services or its communications with the European Central Bank or other institutions and that there was no risk of a data breach.

“It is a denial of service attack that intermittently affects access to our website, but it has had no effect on the normal functioning of the entity,” the spokesman said.

In computing, a denial-of-service attack (DoS attack) is a cyber-attack in which the perpetrator seeks to make a machine or network resource unavailable to its intended users by temporarily or indefinitely disrupting services of a host connected to the Internet.