MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is targeting gross debt issuance of 196.5 billion euros ($218.76 billion) in 2020, down 6.2 percent from the 2019 target, the head of the Spanish Treasury, Carlos San Basilio, said on Wednesday.

The Treasury plans net debt issuance of 32.5 billion euros compared with just under 20 billion euros issued last year.

($1 = 0.8982 euros)