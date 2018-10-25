FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spanish police seize six tons of cocaine hidden in banana cargo

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish officials have seized more than six tons of cocaine hidden among bunches of bananas at an industrial estate in Malaga and arrested 16 people in connection to a suspected drugs ring, police said in a statement on Thursday.

More than 300,000 euros in cash, weapons and high-end cars were also confiscated after raiding more than 20 homes and business in relation to the bust, the police said.

A police statement said the suspects were smuggling drugs from Latin America via a company dedicated to importing large quantities of bananas and other fruit from Costa Rica, according to a statement.

The investigation into the drugs ring lasted for almost a year and also involved Portuguese and U.S. officials, it said.

In April, Spanish police made a record seizure of nearly nine tons of cocaine in a shipping container that was also carrying bananas in the southern port of Algeciras.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Helen Popper

