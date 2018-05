MADRID (Reuters) - The use of crypto-currencies creates more risks than benefits, the Bank of Spain head Luis Maria Linde said at a conference in Madrid on Wednesday.

Speaking on the rise of new technologies in the banking and financial sectors, Linde also warned that the move to a digital economy came with cybernetic risks and challenges.