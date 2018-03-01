FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Business News
March 1, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Spain's PM says would like to finalize 2018 budget proposal March 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government aims to finalize its 2018 budget proposal by March 23 at the latest, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday.

The ruling People’s Party (PP), which has a minority position in parliament and needs backing from other parties to pass the budget, still doesn’t have sufficient cross-party backing but hopes to reach an accord, he said.

“We’ve not closed any agreement with anyone but there is a clear will to reach an accord,” Rajoy said during a television interview.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.