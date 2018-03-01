Spain's PM says would like to finalize 2018 budget proposal March 23

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government aims to finalize its 2018 budget proposal by March 23 at the latest, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday.

The ruling People’s Party (PP), which has a minority position in parliament and needs backing from other parties to pass the budget, still doesn’t have sufficient cross-party backing but hopes to reach an accord, he said.

“We’ve not closed any agreement with anyone but there is a clear will to reach an accord,” Rajoy said during a television interview.