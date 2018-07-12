FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 12, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain raises deficit targets for 2018, 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has raised its target for the public deficit to 2.7 percent of economic output this year from a previous 2.2 percent, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Calvino said Madrid was also now aiming for a ratio of 1.8 percent in 2019, compared with a previous target of 1.3 percent.

The new targets were later confirmed by a spokesman.

The Bank of Spain warned last month that measures included in the 2018 budget, including the biggest rise in pension payments for several years, would push the shortfall beyond the original target.

Reporting by Belén Carreño, Writing by Isla Binnie, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.