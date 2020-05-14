Spain April final CPI -0.7 % vs 0.0 % In March: Reuters poll

May 14 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices fell 0.7% year-on-year in April according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Thursday, compared to 0.0% in March and a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.7% decrease.

Spanish European Union-harmonised prices fell 0.7% from a year earlier, down from a 0.1% increase in March and in line with the 0.7% declined forecast by a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 1.1 % year on year, in line with a reading of 1.1 % a month earlier.