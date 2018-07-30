Spain EU-harmonized inflation holds at 2.3 percent in July

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish EU-harmonized consumer prices rose by 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday, unchanged from a month earlier and below a consensus forecast of 2.4 percent.

INE data also showed Spain’s national consumer price index rose by 2.2 percent in July on an annual basis, down slightly from 2.3 percent in June.

The slight easing in price rises from a month earlier was due to a drop in food and non-alcoholic drink prices, INE said.