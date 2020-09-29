Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

Spain September flash harmonised CPI -0.6% year-on-year vs -0.5% forecast

By Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman makes purchases in a fruits and vegetables shop at a food market in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

(Reuters) - Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.6% year-on-year in September, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday, compared with a Reuters poll for a 0.5% decrease and in line with the 0.6% drop recorded last month.

INE data also showed Spain’s national consumer price index fell by 0.4% in September on an annual basis, compared with a 0.5% decrease in August.

Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala; Editing by Nathan Allen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up