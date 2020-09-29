Spain September flash harmonised CPI -0.6% year-on-year vs -0.5% forecast

FILE PHOTO: A woman makes purchases in a fruits and vegetables shop at a food market in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

(Reuters) - Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.6% year-on-year in September, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday, compared with a Reuters poll for a 0.5% decrease and in line with the 0.6% drop recorded last month.

INE data also showed Spain’s national consumer price index fell by 0.4% in September on an annual basis, compared with a 0.5% decrease in August.