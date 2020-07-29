Business News
July 29, 2020 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain retail sales falls 4.7% y/y in June

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales registered a smaller contraction in June than in the previous month, as authorities gradually lifted the strict lockdown imposed in mid-March, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 4.7% in June from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after falling a revised 18.5% in May, INE said. The May figure was revised from a preliminary reading of a 19% contraction.

Reporting by André Vitor Tavares; Editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson

