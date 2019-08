FILE PHOTO - A woman opens a door of a fridge of a dairy products in a Caprabo supermarket in El Masnou, near Barcelona, Spain May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose by 3.2% in July from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after raising by a revised 2.5% in June, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

The June figure was revised up from a preliminary reading of 2.4%, INE said.