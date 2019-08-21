Spain trade deficit rises 0.9% to June year-on-year

(Reuters) - Spain’s trade deficit rose 0.9% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period a year earlier to 14.71 billion euros ($16.32 billion), the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the first six months, imports increased by 1.6% to 162.12 billion euros, while exports rose 1.7% year on year to 147.41 billion euros, the data showed.

In June, the deficit fell 37.4% from a year earlier to 1.53 billion euros as exports rose 0.9% year on year to 24.94 billion euros and imports decreased 2.6% to 26.47 billion euros year on year, official data showed.