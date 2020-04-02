Almost 900,000 Spanish workers lost their job since coronavirus lockdown

FILE PHOTO: General view shows an almost deserted Paseo de la Castellana street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid Spain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s social security data showed on Thursday that close to 900,000 workers lost their job since March 12 when the country went on coronavirus lockdown.

Some 898,822 workers lost their jobs since March 12 in Spain, social security data showed on Thursday, more than half of which are temporary workers.

The number of people officially registered as unemployed in the country rose to 3.5 million in March, the highest level since April 2017.