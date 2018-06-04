Spain's May jobless falls 2.51 percent month on month: Labour Ministry

(Reuters) - The number of people in Spain registering as jobless fell by 2.51 percent in May from a month earlier, or by 83,738 people, leaving 3.25 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People work on computers at the sewing patterns area in a textile factory in Madrid, Spain May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

The number of people paying in to the social security system as workers in Spain rose by 1.27 percent month on month or 237,207 people, to 18.92 million people, the ministry said.

In seasonally adjusted terms, registered unemployed fell by 3,236 people in May from a month earlier.

The number of people registered as out of work in the service sector fell by 53,542 people, in agriculture by 8,032, in industry by 8,227 and by 11,254 people in construction.