Ecuador has spoken to Britain about Wikileaks Assange: Ecuador president

MADRID (Reuters) - Ecuador has spoken to the British government about the situation of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, President Lenin Moreno said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File photo

Speculation about Assange’s future has grown after the Sunday Times newspaper reported senior officials from Ecuador and Britain were now in discussion about how to remove him from the embassy after revocation of his asylum, and a source close to him told Reuters the situation was coming to a head.

Australian-born Assange will eventually need to leave the embassy where he has been living since 2012, Moreno said at an event in Madrid.