World News
November 10, 2019 / 10:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Vox says wants to build 'patriotic alternative' in Spain

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s far-right Vox, on Sunday said he wanted to build a “patriotic alternative” for the country, after support for his party surged in a general election.

With nearly 99% of votes counted, Vox had won 52 seats in Spain’s 350-seat parliament, more than doubling its result from the previous election in April.

Abscal gave no details of what alliances such a “patriotic alternative” could entail.

Reporting by Ashifa Kassam, Belen Carreno; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander

