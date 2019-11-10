Vox says wants to build 'patriotic alternative' in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s far-right Vox, on Sunday said he wanted to build a “patriotic alternative” for the country, after support for his party surged in a general election.

With nearly 99% of votes counted, Vox had won 52 seats in Spain’s 350-seat parliament, more than doubling its result from the previous election in April.

Abscal gave no details of what alliances such a “patriotic alternative” could entail.