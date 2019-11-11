World News
November 11, 2019 / 12:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Socialists rule out grand coalition with conservative rivals

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists said on Monday they would not form a grand coalition with the main opposition People’s Party, after Sunday’s repeat election yielded a deeply fragmented parliament, complicating efforts to form a stable government in the country.

“We’re not going to bet on a grand coalition government,” senior Socialist official Jose Luis Abalos said in televised remarks.

He added that the Socialists, who won 120 seats in the country’s 350-seat parliament, hope to form a government without having to rely on Catalan pro-independence parties.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, Belen Carreno and Emma Pinedo, writing by Ashifa Kassam, editing by Andrei Khalip

