Spain 'cannot wait any longer' to have a government, says PP leader Casado

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s conservative People’s Party, Pablo Casado, on Sunday said the country “cannot wait any longer” to have a government, without spelling out if he would do anything to help a government being put together.

Casado also said Spain would be harder to govern after Sunday’s election result, which delivered a hung parliament.

Casado said his party, which came second in the election, would fulfill what he called “its duty” and was awaiting the next move from Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists, without giving any details.