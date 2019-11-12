World News
November 12, 2019 / 2:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's Ciudadanos says cannot back deal between Podemos and Socialists

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Ciudadanos party said on Tuesday it will not back a preliminary government coalition deal between the Socialists (PSOE) and the leftist Unidas Podemos.

It instead called for a grand coalition deal with PSOE and the conservative People’s Party (PP).

“We appeal to the responsibility of PSOE and PP to reach a moderate and constitutionalist agreement with Cs (Ciudadanos) based on state deals that are good for our country”, the party said in a statement.

Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Elena Rodriguez; Editing by Ingrid Melander

