Spain's Sanchez says he has no plans for governing alliance with Ciudadanos

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) candidate Pedro Sanchez is pictured before a televised debate ahead of general election in Sebastian de los Reyes, outside Madrid, Spain, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday his Socialist party did not intend to include the center-right Ciudadanos in any governing alliance if his party wins Sunday’s national election.

“Entering an alliance with a party that has put cordon sanitaire around the Socialist Party is not part of my plans,” Sanchez said at the start of Tuesday’s second televised debate between himself and three other party leaders.

The Socialists are front runners for the election but will not win enough seats to govern on their own. Ciudadanos, or Citizens, has previously said it will not join any coalition led by Sanchez.