Spain's Socialists, Podemos sign government pact

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leader of far-left Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, signed a preliminary agreement on Tuesday aiming to form what they called a “progressive” coalition government.
However, the combination of their seats is not enough on its own to secure a majority in parliament and they will still need to seek support from other parties for such a government to be confirmed.
