Leftist bloc holds advantage in Spain's election with 95 percent of votes counted

Supporters of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) wait for the announcement of the results in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - The leftist political bloc in Spain held the advantage over its rightist rivals in Sunday’s national election, according to a tally of results from the interior ministry with 95 percent of votes counted.

The Socialists of outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez led with 123 seats in the 350-seat parliament with the far-left Unidas Podemos on 42, leaving the two parties combined 11 seats short of a majority.

The right-wing mainstream conservative PP party was pegged at just 65 seats, with center-right Ciudadanos on 57 and far-right Vox on 24.