No clear majority in Spain's election with 80 percent of votes counted

Supporters of Spain's far-right party VOX wait for the announcement of the results in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Neither the rightist or the leftist political bloc in Spain was holding a clear majority in Sunday’s national election, according to a tally of results from the interior ministry with 80 percent of votes counted.

By party, the Socialists of Spain’s outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez led with 123 seats in the 350-seat parliament while center-right Ciudadanos would have 57 seats.

There was speculation before the election about a possible coalition between them though both parties’ leaders have ruled it out. The preliminary data would give them a potential parliamentary majority.

The right-wing mainstream conservative PP party was pegged at 65 seats, far-left Unidas Podemos at 42 and far-right Vox at 24.