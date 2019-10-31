Factbox: Spanish parties' promises for November 10 snap election

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will hold its fourth election in four years on Nov. 10 to try and break a political stalemate that has left the country without a proper government or budget for many months.

As the campaign starts, here are the key promises made by parties, presented in decreasing order by ratings in opinion polls:

SOCIALIST PARTY OF ACTING PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

* Gradual increases in minimum wage to up to 60% of the average salary at the end of the legislature

* No social security deficit in five years, pension indexation to real inflation

* Confront Catalonia’s separatism based on the Spanish constitution, using dialogue to resolve the conflict

* Give autonomous regions more say on state matters, laws

* Produce a national pact for gender equality including a law for equal work opportunities

* Equal paternity and maternity leave

* Law to regulate euthanasia, currently a criminal offence

* Approve measures and laws to fight tax fraud and corruption, including protection for whistleblowers

* Increase investment in education to 5 percent of GDP

* Promote robust economic growth, reduce inequality while staying the course on deficit and debt reduction

* Green New Deal, 100% renewable electricity by 2050

* Delimit low emission zones in municipalities of more than 50,000 inhabitants

* Of all the main parties, only the Socialists have presented an updated electoral program since April

PEOPLE’S PARTY, CONSERVATIVE

* Secure constitutional and public order in Catalonia, imposing direct rule if necessary

* Reinforce state presence in all autonomous regions

* Spanish as the teaching language in schools, regional languages optional

* Orderly immigration policy linked to labor market needs

* Reduce income tax ceiling to below 40 percent, company tax below 20 percent, end property and inheritance tax

* Combat gender violence, negotiate protocols to prevent sexual harassment at companies and public administrations

* Life prison sentences for homicide during kidnapping, murders involving gender violence, repeat-offense rapists

* Reduce electricity prices, promote recycling

* Protect, promote bullfighting as an important tradition

VOX, FAR-RIGHT

* Suspend Catalonia’s autonomous status

* Shift away from the system of regional autonomies to one government, one parliament for Spain.

* Intensify diplomatic efforts to return Gibraltar to Spain

* Repeal the law that bans Franco-era symbols and envisages compensation to dictatorship’s victims

* Ban medical procedures such as gender change and abortion under the public health system

* Repeal the law on gender violence

* Pass a law to protect bullfighting

* Build a wall around the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla to shut out illegal immigrants. Deport illegal immigrants and any legal immigrants who committed a crime

* Shut “fundamentalist” mosques

* End property, inheritance taxes

UNIDAS PODEMOS (TOGETHER WE CAN), LEFTIST ALLIANCE

* Negotiations and referendum to find a solution to the Catalan crisis

* Freedom to die with dignity - a law regulating euthanasia

* Decriminalize marijuana and legalize its medical use

* Bring to justice Franco-era torturers, compensate dictatorship’s victims and their families

* Combat gender violence with an annual state budget of 600 million euros, expand LGBT rights

* Increase public investment in research and development

* Tax big fortunes and property holdings, cut VAT

* Ban evictions without a housing alternative

* Guarantee universal access to healthcare, free public universities

CIUDADANOS (CITIZENS), CENTER-RIGHT

* Maintain prison sentences for Catalan separatists over their role in 2017 independence bid

* Abolish upper house of parliament, create council of regional leaders instead

* Find a fair, common European solution to migration crisis

* Legalize surrogacy arrangements for families

* Decriminalize euthanasia, if it is done along with a law to provide better palliative care

* Deny legislative representation to parties with less than 3 percent of votes

* Laws on total transparency for political parties

* End inheritance tax for working and middle classes

* Tax cuts, exemptions for self-employed, wider tax cuts