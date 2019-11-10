World News
November 10, 2019 / 10:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Ciudadanos says 'no excuses' for bad result

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s centre-right Ciudadanos party, Albert Rivera, on Sunday said there was “no excuses” for his party’s collapse in a general election.

Ciudadanos won 10 seats on Sunday, down from 57 in a previous election in April.

Rivera said his party’s executive committee would meet on Monday and that he would then call a party congress, where the members and activists would decide on Ciudadanos’ future.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Ashifa Kassam, Belen Carreno; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander

