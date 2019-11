People queue to cast their votes inside a polling station during general election in Madrid, Spain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Turnout in Spain’s repeat parliamentary election stood at 37.9% at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Sunday, according to the interior ministry, a drop from the 41.5% recorded at the same time during the previous election in April.

(This story corrects turnout to 37.9% from 38.8% to reflect updated data)