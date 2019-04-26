Femen protest interrupts far-right Vox's Spanish election rally

Supporters of Spain's far-right party VOX attend an electoral campaign closing rally in Madrid, Spain April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Three topless women protesters with the slogan “this isn’t patriotism, it’s fascism” scrawled across their chests interrupted the final election rally of Spanish far-right party Vox in central Madrid on Friday evening.

The women from the radical feminist activist group Femen ran across the stage in Plaza de Colon before being removed by security men.

Femen was responsible for the action, a spokeswoman for the Paris-based group said.

Vox, one of five parties with a chance of entering government on Sunday in Spain’s most open election in decades, will become the first far-right party to sit in parliament since 1982.