May 2, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Basque group ETA says has 'completely dissolved': El Diario website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Basque separatist group ETA said it has “completely dissolved all its structures and ended its political initiative” in a letter dated April 16 and published by online newspaper El Diario on Wednesday.

The group had been expected to announce its final dissolution later this week, after a 50-year campaign for an independent state in northern Spain and southern France, which killed around 850 people.

The group declared a ceasefire in 2011 and handed over weapons in April 2017, bringing Western Europe’s last major armed insurgency to a close.

Reporting by Vincent West and Isla Binnie; Editing by Catherine Evans

