April 18, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Basque separatist group ETA to announce final dissolution in May: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Basque militant group ETA will announce its final dissolution early next month, the public television station ETB reported on Wednesday night.

A woman watches a news program announcing the dissolution of armed Basque separatists ETA due for the first week of May, according to local television station ETB, in Guernica, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West

During a campaign that lasted nearly half a century, ETA killed more than 850 people in a vain effort to create a Basque state in northern Spain and southwest France. But it declared a ceasefire in 2011 and handed over its arms a year ago.

A local newspaper, Gara, had reported in February that ETA’s leaders would ask its members to vote on whether it should disband completely by the summer.

The group will announce its dissolution during the first weekend of May, ETB reported.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado, editing by Larry King

