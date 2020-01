FILE PHOTO: New Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya reacts after being handed over the portfolio in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Tuesday her country intends to weigh on the talks between the European Union and London to define post-Brexit relationship and push for a proximity with Britain.

“Spain wants to have the tightest possible relationship with the UK,” she said in a speech during a business conference in Madrid.