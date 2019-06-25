Fire at chemical plant in southern Spain causes huge cloud of smoke

SAN ROQUE, SPAIN (Reuters) - A giant cloud of smoke rose over the town of San Roque near Gibraltar in southern Spain on Tuesday following a fire at a chemical factory in a nearby industrial estate.

Emergency services said the fire was under control by Tuesday afternoon.

The Guadarranque industrial estate where the factory is located was evacuated and one person received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Residents were advised to close windows and doors to keep smoke out, but were not asked to leave.