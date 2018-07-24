FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

52 tourists rescued as fire engulfs catamaran in northwest Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Fifty-two people were rescued from a fire that engulfed a catamaran carrying tourists off the coast of northwestern Spain on Tuesday, authorities said.

Two passengers suffered serious burns and were taken by helicopter to a hospital in La Coruna, emergency services said on Twitter. A further three people received treatment for minor injuries after being rescued from the catamaran, which was near the town of O Grove at the time of the fire.

There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the injured.

Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Mark Heinrich

