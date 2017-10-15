FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two people die in fires in northwestern Spain
October 15, 2017 / 10:32 PM / in 5 days

Two people die in fires in northwestern Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Two people have died in a wave of fires that are ravaging different parts of Spain’s northwestern Galicia region, a Civil Guard spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Firefighters found the bodies inside a burned-out vehicle on the road linking two parishes in the city of Nigran, in the province of Pontevedra.

The spokeswoman did not elaborate on the causes of the fire.

The blaze in Galicia is being treated as a level 2 - or second-highest maximum threat - by emergency services.

Flames also surrounded Vigo, one of the most populated cities of Galicia, where a university residence had been evacuated, the spokeswoman said.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel and Jonathan Oatis

