October 10, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

At least five killed as heavy rains hit Spain's Mallorca

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - At least five people were killed as heavy rains and floods hit Sant Llorenc on the Spanish island of Mallorca overnight, emergency services said.

At least another 12 people were still missing after the downpours, local media reported.

The regional government called an emergency meeting to coordinate rescue efforts and authorities said rescue workers and military units were heading to the area to help.

“My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted early on Wednesday.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andrew Heavens

