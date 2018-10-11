Spaniards, Germans, Britons, Dutch among 12 killed by Mallorca floods

MADRID (Reuters) - Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said, bringing the number of people killed after heavy rain hit the Spanish resort island to at least 12.

Rescue workers clear debris after heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca, Spain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered near the eastern town of Arta, close to the place where a car belonging to a missing German couple was found earlier.

Slideshow (9 Images)

A British couple, a Dutch woman and another German man were also among the dead, emergency services said. Six Spaniards - two women and four men - died and a boy was still missing, they added.

Heavy rain hit the island on Tuesday, sending torrents of brown water along narrow streets in the eastern town of Sant Llorenc late. Rivers burst their banks and swamped homes, leaving roadsides strewn with wrecked vehicles and beaches covered in debris.

Mallorca-born tennis star Rafael Nadal joined the clean-up efforts on Wednesday, sweeping away mud and water from a building in Sant Llorenc.