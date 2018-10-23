FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ford in Spain to halt car production for nine days due to low demand: spokesman

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - U.S. car manufacturer Ford (F.N) will stop car production in its plant in Almussafes in eastern Spain for nine days during November due to a lower demand for its vehicles, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Cars are pictured at the Ford factory in Almussafes near Valencia, Spain June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/File Photo

Engine production would also be halted for 13 days next month, he said. Part of the Spanish production of Ford engines is sent to Canada for assembly of its Edge model.

The latest production shut down comes after a three-day halt in October.

Ford employs some 7,500 workers at the Almussafes plant which produces around 1,840 cars a day.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day paul.e.day@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51; Reuters Messaging: paul.e.day.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

