One dead, over 100 ill in Spain's biggest listeriosis outbreak

MADRID (Reuters) - A 90-year-old Spanish woman died on Tuesday, 56 people have been hospitalized and dozens more taken ill in what is believed to be the biggest outbreak of listeriosis recorded in Spain, the health minister said.

A nationwide alert was sent out after listeria, the bacteria behind the infection, was suspected in a brand of packaged pork manufactured by Seville-based Magrudis, acting Health Minister Maria Luisa Carcedo told Cadena Ser radio.

“We are monitoring this, the alerts have been sent out and we’ve ordered that all products (that have come) from this factory since May be pulled from shelves,” she said.

Most of the 114 cases have occurred in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, but other potential cases have turned up across the country, from Madrid to the island of Tenerife.

Of those affected in Andalusia, 53 remain in hospital, including 18 pregnant women and two newborn babies, regional health authorities said.

The company behind the packaged pork brand linked to the outbreak did not immediately reply to a request for comment.