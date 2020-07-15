Spain's gas operator halts part of LNG slot auction for technical checks

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s gas system operator Enagas has suspended part of an auction for delivery slots to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to make technical checks, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

An auction to allocate capacity at Spain’s LNG terminals for the next 15 years began on Monday, but Enagas halted bidding for slots from October 2020 to September 2021.

“A one-off decision was taken to make additional checks,” the spokesman said, adding these were being carried out “for security and to guarantee the strength of the system”, in collaboration with the CNMC market regulator.

The spokesman did not say when the 2020-2021 auction would re-start. The auction for all available slots is due to finish on July 31.