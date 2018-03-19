FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 19, 2018 / 6:53 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Spanish police free Mali diplomat's wife held prisoner in consulate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police freed the wife of the honorary consul of Mali after a man held her prisoner inside its Barcelona consulate, a Catalan regional police spokeswoman said.

The woman and the man, from Mali, were not hurt during the joint operation by regional police and special forces of the national police.

Regional police said the man, who was detained by national police, wanted his “administrative situation” resolved, without giving more details.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; additional information by Andres Gonzalez; editing by Richard Balmforth and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.