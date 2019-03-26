Group seeking to oust North Korea leader says it staged embassy raid in Spain

SEOUL (Reuters) - A dissident organization committed to overthrowing the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Cheollima Civil Defense, acknowledged on its website on Wednesday it was behind a raid on the North Korean embassy in Spain last month.

Cheollima Civil Defense, which also goes by the name Free Joseon, came to prominence in 2017 after evacuating a nephew of Kim from Macau when potential threats to his life surfaced, the Washington Post reported earlier this month.

Cheollima said in its website that the incident at the North Korean embassy in Spain was not an attack, and that the group was invited. It also said no governments were involved.