Spanish judge to request extradition of North Korea embassy intruders from US-source

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish judge investigating an intrusion at the North Korean embassy in Madrid last month intends to request the extradition of the suspects from the United States, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

The Spanish High Court specializing in organized crime said 10 intruders broke into the North Korean embassy and then left Spain. One of them contacted the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation a few days after the break in.

The source said the judge believes that all the identified suspects went to the United States and will request their extradition to Spain. They could face up to 28 years in prison if found guilty.