World News
March 26, 2019 / 7:35 PM / in 8 minutes

U.S. government had nothing to do with raid at North Korea's Madrid embassy: State Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government had nothing to do with a raid last month at North Korea’s embassy in Madrid, U.S. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Tuesday.

A Spanish judicial source earlier said a Spanish judge plans to request the extradition from the United States of members of a group he suspects of forcing their way into the embassy and trying to persuade an official there to defect. Spanish High Court documents identified one of the group as a Mexican citizen who is a U.S. resident and another as a U.S. citizen.

Asked if there was any U.S. government involvement in the raid, Palladino told a regular news briefing: “The United States government had nothing to do with this.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

