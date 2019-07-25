Spain's Podemos to abstain in PM vote, spelling failure for Sanchez

FILE PHOTO: Unidas Podemos' (Together We Can) leader Pablo Iglesias speaks during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s far-left Unidas Podemos will abstain in a parliamentary vote on Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez appointment as prime minister, a Podemos source said, spelling failure for his confirmation vote on Thursday and raising the risk of a repeat election.

According to El Diario daily, the Socialists acknowledged on Thursday they had failed to reach a coalition deal with Podemos and considered the confirmation process as failure.