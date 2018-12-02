Far-right party enters regional parliament in Spain: opinion poll

(Reuters) - Spain’s far-right party is seen winning 8-10 seats in a regional election in Andalusia, according to an opinion poll published as voting closed, in what would be the first parliamentary representation for a far-right party in Spain in decades.
The GAD3 poll, carried out for ABC newspaper by telephone between Nov 19-30, showed the Socialists getting most votes in Sunday’s election but without enough seats to rule on their own.
There are a total of 109 seats in Andalusia’s regional parliament.
