Spain PM to stick to pro-Europe agenda for Spain after Andalusia election

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said on Monday his Socialist party will continue to push a European agenda for Spain after a far-right party won seats for the first time since the end of the dictatorship in a regional election in Andalusia.

“My government will continue to push a regenerative and European agenda for Spain. The results in Andalusia strengthen our commitment to defend the constitution and democracy from fear,” Sanchez tweeted.

The Socialists may lose control of the southern region after the centre-right Ciudadanos party on Monday ruled out any coalition with them after an inconclusive election in which far-right Vox won 12 seats in the 109-seat parliament.